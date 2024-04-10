Russia:7.700 evacuati dall'oblast di Orenburg per le inondazioni
epa11267325 A handout photo taken from a video made available by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry shows an aerial view of the flooded zone in Orsk, Orenburg region, Russia, 09 April 2024. A protective embankment dam, introduced in 2010, broke on 05 April in Orsk. According to the latest data, more than 2,000 people were evacuated and 16 temporary accommodation centers have been deployed in the city. Orsk Mayor Vasily Kozupitsa reported on his Telegram channel that the water level in the Urals dropped by 39 cm in one day. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 10 APR - Sono almeno 7.703 le persone evacuate dalle zone inondate della regione russa di Orenburg, mentre 12.817 abitazioni sono state allagate: lo sostiene l'ufficio stampa del governatore locale, ripreso dalla Tass. Secondo fonti nel Comune di Orenburg sentite dall'agenzia di stampa statale russa, il livello dell'acqua nel fiume Ural vicino alla città avrebbe raggiunto i 1.000 centimetri. Stamattina il sindaco Sergey Salmin aveva sottolineato che l'acqua aveva raggiunto i 996 centrimetri superando il limite di pericolosità fissato a 930 centimetri.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia