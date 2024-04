Russia: 600 case allagate per cedimento di una diga

epa09849285 A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a burned and partially submerged ship (C, bottom) near one of the port's loading/unloading quays, in the southern Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk, Ukraine, 25 March 2022. The Ukrainian Navy said on 24 March, that the 'Orsk' naval transport vessel of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was destroyed in the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk. EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES