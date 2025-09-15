Rubio, Hamas deve essere eliminato, rilascino ostaggi
epa12369807 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a hearing of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations at the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, 11 September 2025. The hearing was to consider the nominations of former American football player Herschel Walker for US Ambassador to Bahamas and US businessman Sergio Gor for US Ambassador to India. EPA/WILL OLIVER
AA
TEL AVIV, 15 SET - Hamas deve essere "eliminato" e gli ostaggi liberati "immediatamente". Lo ha detto il segretario di Stato Usa Marco Rubio dopo l'incontro a Gerusalemme con Benyamin Netanyahu e diversi ministri israeliani.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti