Ruanda: ergastolo a una donna per il genocidio Tutsi del 1994

epa07485109 (FILE) - A woman looks through names of Genocide victims on a board at the Kigali Genocide memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, 03 August 2017 (reissued 04 April 2019). Rwanda is marking the 25th anniversary a historic genocide triggered by the assassination of Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, who was an ethnic Hutu, on 06 April 1994. Subsequently, Hutus started to slaughter the Tutsis all over the country. It is believed that about 800,000 people were massacred over the period of some 100 days in Rwanda. EPA/AHMED JALLANZO