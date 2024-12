Romania di nuovo al voto, l'estrema destra potrebbe rivincere

epa11738376 A Romanian woman exits the voting booth after stamping her ballot while voting for the first round of presidential elections at 'Cezar Bolliac' School polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 24 November 2024. Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and incumbent prime minister, still leads in the presidential race according to the latest vote intention surveys, followed by Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) leader George Simion, and Save Romania Union (USR) candidate Elena Lasconi. Romanians vote today for ninth presidential election, with a second round planned for 08 December 2024. Approximately 18 million Romanian citizens are expected at the polling stations this weekend, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), of which 989,230 people can express their intention abroad. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT