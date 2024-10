Roma e l'overtourism, dopo Fontana di Trevi tocca alle golfcar

epa11648068 Tourists lean over barriers to photograph the famed Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, 07 October 2024. Access to the Trevi Fountain will be limited during the Roman Catholic Jubilee Holy Year of 2025 in a pilot scheme that may lead to the introduction of a fee to see the iconic Roman landmark, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said on 07 October. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) official also announced the start of an extraordinary maintenance of the fountain. It will be surrounded by transparent panels but within a month a 'horseshoe' walkway will be installed inside the basin where visitors will be able to walk while enjoying an unprecedented view. EPA/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO