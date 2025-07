Rogo fuori controllo a Cipro, due morti e decine di evacuati

epa07643860 Cyprus police van and an ambulance wait at the scene of a search operation for bodies of victims of a killer, near the village of Xiliatos, Cyprus, 12 June 2019. TA Cyprus police official says divers searching the bottom of a lake have discovered the remains of what authorities believe to be the remains of a 6-year-old girl that a serial killer has confessed to killing. The remains are thought to be the 7th and final victim of a 35-year-old Cyprus army captain. EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU