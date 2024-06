Rischio di desertificazione per 1 miliardo di persone

epa10041476 A buffalo herd cools off in the scarce waters of the Diyala River, which turned into pools of sewage water due to desertification and pollution, east of Baghdad, Iraq, 29 June 2022. Low rainfall and upstream damming in neighboring Iran and Turkey have led to drops in the Tigris and Euphrates water levels. The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture warned that 90 percent of Iraqi agricultural land has been desertified or is at risk of desertification in the near future, due to climate change and water disputes with Iran and Turkey. EPA/AHMED JALIL