Riprendono a Pechino colloqui Cina-India sui confini

epa11613088 Indian police and paramilitary soldiers maintain vigil in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 19 September 2024. Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly polls being held in Kashmir after a gap of 10 years. Jammu and Kashmir have been without an elected government since the year 2018 when BJP pulled out support from the regional People's Democratic Party (PDP), following which the federal government repealed Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian constitution, ending the region's semi-autonomous character, and divided the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and downgraded it into two federally controlled Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN