Rimpasto in Albania, il premier Rama cambia 4 ministri

epa11344779 Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama talks during a press conference at the Western Balkans - EU Summit in Kotor, Montenegro, 16 May 2024. Under the slogan 'One region, common vision' leaders of the countries of the region met with representatives of the European Union (EU) and the United States to debate the enlargement plan for the Western Balkans and its path towards the EU. EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC