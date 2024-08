Rilasciato uno dei killer di Nemtsov,'combatte in Ucraina'

epa06065194 Convicted Temirlan Eskerkhanov (C) is escorted to the court room for a hearing for the sentences in the Nemtsov murder trial at the Moscow district military court in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2017. The court discusses the further proceedings in finding a sentence of the five convicted. A jury on 29 June 2017 found the five suspects guilty of involvement in the murder of Boris Nemtsov. Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead from a passing car on the Bolshoy Kammeny bridge near the Kremlin on 27 February 2015. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV