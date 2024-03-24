Rilasciati oltre 250 studenti rapiti in Nigeria

epa11235925 Vendors sell their produce at Gbagi market in Ibadan Oyo State, Nigeria, 21 March 2024 (issued 22 March 2024). Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Nigeria's headline inflation has moved to 31.70 percent in February, a hike of a 1.80 per cent increase from what was recorded in January. Food inflation is the most affected with a 13.57 per cent increase when compared to the rate recorded in February 2023 according to the NBS. EPA/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE