Rilasciati oltre 250 studenti rapiti in Nigeria
epa11235925 Vendors sell their produce at Gbagi market in Ibadan Oyo State, Nigeria, 21 March 2024 (issued 22 March 2024). Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Nigeria's headline inflation has moved to 31.70 percent in February, a hike of a 1.80 per cent increase from what was recorded in January. Food inflation is the most affected with a 13.57 per cent increase when compared to the rate recorded in February 2023 according to the NBS. EPA/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
AA
ABUJA, 24 MAR - Gli oltre 250 studenti sequestrati da uomini armati in un rapimento di massa nel nord-ovest della Nigeria all'inizio di questo mese sono stati rilasciati, ha detto domenica il governatore locale. "I bambini della scuola Kuriga rapiti sono stati rilasciati illesi", ha detto il governatore dello stato di Kaduna Uba Sani in una dichiarazione che non specifica come siano stati liberati.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti