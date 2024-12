Ribelli, 'in obitorio 40 cadaveri con segni di tortura'

epaselect epa11766645 An aerial picture taken with a drone shows Sednaya prison, dubbed by Amnesty International as the 'Human Slaughterhouse', near Damascus, Syria, 09 December 2024. The Political Affairs Department of the Syrian Salvation Government said 30,000 prisoners have been released so far from only the first floor of Sednaya prison in Damascus. Rescue efforts continue to find prisoners. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad', as well as the release of all the prisoners. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI