Riapre lo storico hotel in Kenya dove Elisabetta diventò regina

epa10173408 (FILE) - Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife Queen Elizabeth II in the garden of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Britain, 30 October 1972, shortly before their 25th wedding anniversary. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA/STR EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES