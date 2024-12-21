Riapre l'ambasciata del Qatar a Damasco
epa11787394 People take pictures of a destroyed military tank in Damascus, Syria, 19 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad', as well as the release of all the prisoners. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS
AA
DAMASCO, 21 DIC - Il Qatar ha riaperto oggi la sua ambasciata in Siria, chiusa da 13 anni, mentre diverse cancellerie straniere, inizialmente caute, stanno inviando delegazioni a Damasco per stabilire un contatto con il nuovo potere che ha spodestato Bashar al-Assad. La bandiera del Qatar è stata issata sull'edificio nella capitale siriana, ha osservato un giornalista dell'Afp sul posto.
