Riad, re saudita in cura per un'infezione polmonare

epa10355142 A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signing documents with Chinese President Xi (not pictured) during his visit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 08 December 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three day working visit to Saudi Arabia, in the framework of strengthening the ties between the two countires, as well as a summit with the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council and a wider China-Arab summit. EPA/BANDAR ALJALOUD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES