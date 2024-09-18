Riad, niente relazioni con Israele senza Stato palestinese

epa07852425 A handout photo made available by the United States Department of State (DOS) shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud during his meeting with US Secretary of State Pompeo in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 18 September 2019 (issued 19 September 2019). Pompeo is in Jeddah to discuss the recent attacks on two Saudi oil facilities. EPA/RON PRZYSUCHA/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY