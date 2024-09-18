Riad, niente relazioni con Israele senza Stato palestinese
AA
RIAD, 18 SET - "Nessuna relazione diplomatica con Israele prima della creazione di uno Stato palestinese". Lo ha sottolineato il principe ereditario saudita Mohammad bin Salman.
