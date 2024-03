Restituito a Messner il secondo scarpone del fratello

epa07100469 Italian alpinist Reinhold Messner upon arrival in Oviedo, Spain, 17 October 2018. Messner will receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on 19 October 2018. The Princess of Asturias Awards are given every year to personalities or organizations from all around the world who make significant achievements in the sciences, arts, literature, humanities and sports. EPA/J.L.Cereijido