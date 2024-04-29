Respinto ultimatum, manifestanti della Columbia non mollano

epa11308243 A pro-Palestinian activist participates in the continuing demonstration at George Washington University (GWU) to call on the university to divest from companies that provide arms to Israel in Washington, DC, USA, 29 April 2024. Protests against Israel's ongoing incursion into Gaza have erupted at college campuses across the US. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/SHAWN THEW