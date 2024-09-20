Regina Margrethe di Danimarca dimessa dall'ospedale

epa11613424 (FILE) - Denmark's Queen Margrethe at the presentation of the Rungstedlund Prize 2024 at the Karen Blixen Museum on Rungsted, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 September 2024 (reissued 19 September 2024). Queen Margrethe has been hospitalized at Rigshospitalet after a fall on 18 September night, the royal house's communications manager Lene Balleby announced in writing to Ritzau. Queen Margrethe was taken to Rigshospitalet last night after falling at Fredensborg Castle. The Queen is doing well under the circumstances, but is currently admitted for observation, the announcement said. EPA/IDA MARIE ODGAARD DENMARK OUT