Regeni: giudici, 'da imputati brutale e gratuita violenza'

epa11227688 Claudio and Paola, parents of Giulio Regeni, attend a hearing in the trial over the murder of their son in 2016, in Rome, Italy, 18 March 2024. A trial opened on 20 February against four Egyptian intelligence officers accused of the kidnapping, torture and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI