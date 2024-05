Re Felipe di Spagna in El Salvador per l'insediamento di Bukele

epa11128130 Current president and winner of reelection, Nayib Bukele (L), speaks from the National Palace with his wife Gabriela Rodriguez de Bukele (R) in San Salvador, El Salvador, 04 February 2024. The preliminary count of the presidential elections in El Salvador gives an overwhelming victory to Nayib Bukele with 1,090,522 votes for his party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), well ahead of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN, left) with 93,846, and the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena, right), with 81,102, according to data released by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which must be ratified in final scrutiny. EPA/BIENVENIDO VELASCO