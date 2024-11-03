Re Felipe contestato sui luoghi delle alluvioni
epa11698628 A handout photo made available by the Spanish Royal Household shows Spain's King Felipe (C) and Queen Letizia (L) greet the Mayor of Paiporta, Maribel Albalat, upon their arrival to the control station in Valencia, eastern Spain, 03 November 2024. Felipe and Letizia will visit the towns of Paiporta and Chiva, two of the most affected by the flash floods in the province of Valencia, to give their condolences and affection to the victims. EPA/CASA DE S.M. EL REY / JOSE JIMEN HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 03 NOV - Re Felipe di Spagna è stato contestato dalla folla sui luoghi delle alluvioni e alcune persone gli hanno lanciato anche fango, secondo le immagini trasmesse dalla tv spagnole. Il re Felipe, la moglie Letizia, accompagnati dal premier Pedro Sanchez, sono appena arrivati nelle zone alluvionate della cintura di Valencia, accolti dal presidente della Regione, Carlos Mazon.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti