Re Carlo taglia l'appannaggio ad Andrea, nessun ripensamento

epa10193388 (L-R) Britain's King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex follow the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried from Westminster Abbey on its journey to Windsor Castle, during the State Funeral Procession in London, Britain, 19 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET