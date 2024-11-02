Razzi nel centro di Israele, i feriti a Tira sono 11

epa11647036 Israeli emergency teams work at the scene after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit Kfar Habad village, near the Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel, 07 October 2024. According to IDF spokesman, at least five rockets were fired from Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip at central Israel. The day 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ABIR SULTAN