Razzi nel centro di Israele, i feriti a Tira sono 11
epa11647036 Israeli emergency teams work at the scene after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit Kfar Habad village, near the Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel, 07 October 2024. According to IDF spokesman, at least five rockets were fired from Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip at central Israel. The day 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
ROMA, 02 NOV - E' salito a 11 il bilancio dei feriti dai razzi sparati dal Libano che nella notte hanno colpito la città israeliana di Tira - nel centro di Israele, a circa 30 km a nord-est di Tel Aviv -: lo ha reso noto il servizio di soccorso israeliano Magen David Adom, come riporta il Times of Israel. Secondo la fonte, tre persone sono state ferite in modo moderato e le altre otto in modo lieve.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti