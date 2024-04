Razzi dall'Iraq verso base coalizione a guida Usa in Siria

epa10167528 US soldiers take part in Military exercises with Syria democratic forces (SDF) at Dayrik town close to the tri-border between Syria, Iraq, and Turkey in al-Hasakah governorate, northeastern Syria, 07 September 2022. The US-led coalition carried out the first joint military exercise with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the border village of Taqil Baqil in Derik district near the tri-border between Syria, Iraq, and Turkey. The SDF said that the maneuver aims to raise the readiness of the SDF and make it ready to repel possible attacks that launched by ISIS cells in the region. EPA/AHMED MARDNLI