Raisi, attacco a Israele ha mostrato la nostra forza

epa11283789 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C), flanked by Iranian IRGC and Army generals, arrives during the annual Army Day celebration at a military base in Tehran, Iran, 17 April 2024. According to Iranian state media, Raisi described the recent attack launched towards Israel as 'limited' and 'punitive', adding that any act of aggression against Iran will be dealt with a 'powerful and fierce' response. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched drones and rockets towards Israel late on 13 April. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH