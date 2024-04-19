Raisi, attacco a Israele ha mostrato la nostra forza
epa11283789 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C), flanked by Iranian IRGC and Army generals, arrives during the annual Army Day celebration at a military base in Tehran, Iran, 17 April 2024. According to Iranian state media, Raisi described the recent attack launched towards Israel as 'limited' and 'punitive', adding that any act of aggression against Iran will be dealt with a 'powerful and fierce' response. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched drones and rockets towards Israel late on 13 April. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
ISTANBUL, 19 APR - "Questa operazione ha dimostrato l'autorità del sistema della Repubblica Islamica e la potenza delle nostre forze armate, oltre alla ferrea volontà del popolo sotto la guida del leader supremo della rivoluzione" Ali Khamenei. Lo ha affermato il presidente iraniano, Ebrahim Raisi, parlando dell'attacco dell'Iran contro Israele durante lo scorso fine settimana. Raisi ha definito l'azione "necessaria", durante un discorso a Damghan, nella provincia settentrionale di Semnan, come riferisce Irna, e non ha commentato l'attacco ad Esfahan attribuito a Israele.
