'Raid israeliano nella periferia sud di Beirut'
epa11681814 Smoke rises from buildings as a result of Israeli airstrikes at Dahieh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, late 24 October 2024. Israeli airstrikes hit Dahieh in the southern suburb of Beirut after the Israeli Army issued warnings to evacuate the buildings. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
BEIRUT, 27 OTT - L'agenzia di stampa nazionale libanese Ani riferisce di un raid israeliano nella periferia meridionale di Beirut, roccaforte di Hezbollah. Poco prima, l'esercito israeliano aveva invitato i residenti di due quartieri alla periferia sud della capitale libanese a evacuare le loro case, sostenendo che lì si trovavano "installazioni e siti affiliati a Hezbollah".
