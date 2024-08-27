Raid israeliano nel nord di Gaza, nove morti

epa11225882 Patients undergo dialysis at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah, Gaza Strip, 17 March 2024. The hospital offers treatment to more than 700 internally displaced Palestinians from northern and southern Gaza suffering from kidney failure. While patients in Gaza used to receive dialysis treatment on an average of four-hour sessions three times per week, doctors at Al-Aqsa hospital confirm that patients in need of dialysis can currently only receive treatment in the form of a two-hour session once a week. More than 31,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER