Ragazzina 12enne sequestrata e molestata, due uomini in carcere

Carabinieri officers investigate a crime scene where a 25-year-old man reacted to a robbery in Teodoro Mommesen street and was shot in the head Wednesday night, sources said Thursday., Rome, Italy, 24 October 2019. The man was reportedly walking along the street with his girlfriend when two men came up behind them, hit the woman in the back of the head with a blunt object and stole her backpack. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI