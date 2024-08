Quattordici scheletri di migranti su una barca ai Caraibi

epa11045007 An aerial view of the Catalonia hotel and the Malecon Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 26 December 2023. The Dominican Republic reached on 26 December the record of 10 million tourists received in a year, a symbolic distinction that fell on the first passenger to descend from an American Airlines flight from Miami, which landed at the Punta Cana international airport. According to data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the country will remain the second most visited Latin American destination this year, only surpassed by Mexico, and in 2022, it was the leader in the recovery of tourism in the region, with almost two times more tourists than Colombia, Brazil or Argentina. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA