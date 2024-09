Quasi 130 morti in un tentativo di evasione in Congo

epa11581749 Security forces vehicles are parked inside the compound of the Makala central prison in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 03 September 2024. The Interior Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jacquemain Shabani, said that at least 129 people died, including 24 by bullets, during an attempted jailbreak in Kinshasa’s Makala Central Prison on 02 September 2024. Part of the prison was set on fire by some inmates during the attempt. Makala central prison, which has a capacity of 1,500 houses between 14,000 and 15,000 prisoners, according to official statistics. EPA/STR