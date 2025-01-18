Qatar, 'il cessate il fuoco a Gaza da domani alle 8:30'
epa11406514 A handout photo made available by the Qatar News Agency shows Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani giving a joint press conference with the visiting US Secretary of State in Doha, Qatar, 12 June 2024. Secretary Blinken has visited Qatar as part of ongoing efforts to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, the US State Department said. EPA/QATAR NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 18 GEN - Il cessate il fuoco a Gaza inizierà domenica alle 8:30 ora locale (le 7:30 in Italia): lo ha annunciato il portavoce del ministero degli Esteri del Qatar, come riporta Al Jazeera. "Consigliamo ai nostri fratelli di rimanere cauti, di esercitare la massima attenzione e di attendere istruzioni da fonti ufficiali", ha scritto il portavoce Majed al-Ansari in un post su X in arabo.
