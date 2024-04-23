Qatar, 'Hamas resta a Doha finché la sua presenza è utile'
epa11038162 A handout photo made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh speaking to media in Doha, Qatar, 20 December 2023. Haniyeh met earlier with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian, who is visiting Qatar for the fourth time since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel conflict. EPA/IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 23 APR - Il Qatar ha affermato che non c'è motivo di porre fine alla presenza di un ufficio di Hamas a Doha finché sarà "utile e positiva" per gli sforzi di mediazione nella guerra di Israele a Gaza. Lo riporta il Guardian. Il portavoce del ministero degli Esteri Majed Al-Ansari ha aggiunto in una conferenza stampa che il Qatar rimane impegnato nella mediazione per la tregua ma sta valutando il suo ruolo dopo "gli attacchi" ai suoi sforzi.
