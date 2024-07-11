Putin, 'Xi atteso in Russia per vertice Brics a ottobre'
epa11455023 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands as they pose for photos during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, 03 July 2024. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Astana from 03 to 04 July. EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
AA
MOSCA, 11 LUG - Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha affermato che il governo di Mosca attende il presidente cinese Xi Jinping per il summit dei Paesi Brics in programma nella città russa di Kazan dal 22 al 24 ottobre. Lo riporta la Tass.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti