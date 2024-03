Putin, 'Russia e Italia unite da arte e desiderio di libertà'

epa11202847 Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a venue of the 2024 World Youth Festival (WYF) at the Sirius Federal Territory, Krasnodar Region, Russia 06 March 2024. From 01 to 07 March, 2024, youth from all over the world gathered on the federal territory of Sirius, with more than 20 thousand participants from 190 countries, according to head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), Ksenia Razuvaeva. EPA/EKATERINA CHESNOKOVA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT