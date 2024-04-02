Putin, 'puniremo gli sponsor dei terroristi del Crocus'

epa10901441 Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the first power unit of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh, via videoconference call, in Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia, 05 October 2023. The Russian state corporation Rosatom is building the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2011. The nuclear power plant will consist of two power units with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts. The delivery of nuclear fuel to the station gives it the status of a nuclear facility. This is one of the stages of construction of a nuclear power plant, after which they prepare for commissioning and later commissioning. EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT