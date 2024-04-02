Putin, 'puniremo gli sponsor dei terroristi del Crocus'
AA
MOSCA, 02 APR - La Russia punirà gli sponsor dei terroristi che hanno attaccato il Crocus City Hall di Mosca. Lo ha affermato il presidente Vladimir Putin citato dalla Tass. "Le forze di sicurezza russe arriveranno a coloro che hanno ordinato l'attacco terroristico", ha assicurato Putin, citato dall'agenzia Ria Novosti, in una riunione dello staff del ministero dell'Interno. "In questo ambiente - ha aggiunto - non ci sono agenti affidabili. Fanno tutto per denaro. Non sono guidati da considerazioni religiose o politiche, ma solo finanziarie. Tutto è facile da vendere, ogni informazione è comprata e venduta. Quanto ai committenti finali, ci arriveremo".
