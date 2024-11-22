Putin ordina la produzione in serie di missili Oreshnik
epa09772118 A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian servicemen examines a Kinzhal hypersonic missiles before a flight of the MiG-31K fighter jet during the Russian strategic deterrence forces exercises in Russia, 19 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin opens exercises of the Russian strategic deterrence forces with launches of the ballistic missiles. Russian Navy ships of the Northern and Black Sea Fleets launched 'Kalibr' cruise missiles and 'Zirkon' hypersonic missiles at sea and ground targets during scheduled exercises of the strategic deterrence forces on Saturday. The 'Yars' intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Plesetsk at the Kura training ground. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 22 NOV - Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha ordinato la "produzione in serie" di missili ipersonici Oreshnik come quello testato ieri in Ucraina. "Nessun sistema al mondo è capace di intercettarlo", ha affermato Putin.
