Putin, 'il nuovo bombardiere nucleare entrerà in servizio'

epa11169876 Russian Tu-160 M strategic missile carriers at the Kazan Aviation Factory named after Sergei Gorbunov, a branch of the Tupolev military industry company, in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, 21 February 2024. The Tu-160 (NATO codification: Blackjack) is a supersonic strategic missile carrier-bomber with variable sweep wings, developed at the Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1970-1980s. Serial production of the aircraft was discontinued in the 1990s, and work is underway in Russia to resume construction of 'strategists' in a new look - the Tu-160M. EPA/KRISTINA KORMILITSYNA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT