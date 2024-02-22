Putin, 'il nuovo bombardiere nucleare entrerà in servizio'
epa11169876 Russian Tu-160 M strategic missile carriers at the Kazan Aviation Factory named after Sergei Gorbunov, a branch of the Tupolev military industry company, in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, 21 February 2024. The Tu-160 (NATO codification: Blackjack) is a supersonic strategic missile carrier-bomber with variable sweep wings, developed at the Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1970-1980s. Serial production of the aircraft was discontinued in the 1990s, and work is underway in Russia to resume construction of 'strategists' in a new look - the Tu-160M. EPA/KRISTINA KORMILITSYNA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
AA
ROMA, 22 FEB - Il bombardiere strategico portamissili Tu-160М potenziato - nome in codice Nato 'Blackjack' - può entrare in servizio nelle forze armate russe. Lo ha affermato il presidente Vladimir Putin al termine del suo volo di prova a bordo dell'aereo, che è in grado di trasportare testate nucleari. "Ribadirò quello che ho già detto al comandante dell'aereo e ai vertici del ministero della Difesa: può certamente entrare in servizio nelle Forze Armate", ha detto Putin citato dalla Tass, descrivendo l'aereo come affidabile.
