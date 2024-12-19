Putin, evacuiamo 4.000 combattenti iraniani dalla Siria
epa11785473 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he answers questions during his annual live broadcast press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 December holds his end-of-year press conference and the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
ROMA, 19 DIC - La Russia sta evacuando circa 4.000 combattenti iraniani dalla Siria "su loro richiesta": lo ha detto il presidente russo Vladimir Putin nella sua conferenza stampa di fine anno, citato dalla Tass. Il presidente ha aggiunto che "la Russia spera ci saranno pace e tranquillità in Siria, e mantiene rapporti con tutte le parti". Putin ha quindi sottolineato che "la Russia ha in linea di massima raggiunto i suoi obiettivi in Siria".
