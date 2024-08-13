Putin, 'dolore e ansia per quanto avviene in Palestina'

epa11546689 Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with members of the Security Council, the government, representatives of the Presidential Administration, and governors of Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions following a cross-border attack by Ukrainian armed forces into Russian territory, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 12 August 2024. Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov stated that the situation in the region remains difficult: the Ukrainian Armed Forces control 28 settlements. According to him, about 2 thousand people live in these 28 settlements. At present, according to Smirnov, 121 thousand people have been evacuated. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day in the Kursk direction amounted to 260 soldiers, and 31 armored vehicles, including three tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry stated. EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT