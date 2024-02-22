Putin, 'avevo ragione, preferisco Biden a Trump'
epa11172552 Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from journalists after a test flight aboard a Tupolev Tu-160 M strategic missile carrier during a visit to the Kazan Aviation Factory named after Sergei Gorbunov, a branch of the Tupolev military industry company, in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, 22 February 2024. Tu-160 (according to NATO codification - Blackjack) is a supersonic strategic missile carrier-bomber with variable sweep wings, developed at the Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1970-1980s. Although serial production of the Tu-160 was discontinued in the 1990s, works are underway in Russia to resume construction of the aircraft in a new look - Tu-160M. EPA/DMITRIY AZAROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
AA
MOSCA, 22 FEB - Vladimir Putin risponde in modo sarcastico all'insulto di Joe Biden, che lo ha definito "un pazzo figlio di puttana". "Avevo detto che per noi Biden è preferibile come presidente (rispetto a Trump), e a giudicare da quello che adesso ha detto, ho assolutamente ragione", ha affermato il presidente russo, citato dalla Tass. "Certo, ha aggiunto, non mi avrebbe potuto dire 'Volodya, sei bravo, grazie, mi aiuti moltissimo' ".
