Putin, 'avevo ragione, preferisco Biden a Trump'

epa11172552 Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from journalists after a test flight aboard a Tupolev Tu-160 M strategic missile carrier during a visit to the Kazan Aviation Factory named after Sergei Gorbunov, a branch of the Tupolev military industry company, in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, 22 February 2024. Tu-160 (according to NATO codification - Blackjack) is a supersonic strategic missile carrier-bomber with variable sweep wings, developed at the Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1970-1980s. Although serial production of the Tu-160 was discontinued in the 1990s, works are underway in Russia to resume construction of the aircraft in a new look - Tu-160M. EPA/DMITRIY AZAROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT