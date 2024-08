Pusher a 17 anni, nella cameretta 45mila euro in contanti

epa11487020 A consumer in the smoking lounge at Royal Queen Seeds cannabis store in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 July 2024 (issued 19 July 2024). Two years after Thailand decriminalized cannabis, the government plans to reclassify it as a narcotic and ban its recreational use by 01 January 2025. Although recreational consumption was never officially legal, the 2022 decriminalization led to a loosely regulated market with thousands of marijuana-focused stores. The new legislation aims to restrict cannabis to medical purposes, a move that threatens to divide the coalition government and raises concerns about negative impacts on businesses and investor confidence. Advocacy groups, including Royal Queen Seeds, which runs large facilities offering cannabis products and workshops, are protesting the changes. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK