Punto da insetto va in choc anafilattico, è gravissimo

epa09518734 An expert participates in a study with bees that is carried out at the Del Rosario University, on 01 October 2021, in Bogota, Colombia (issued 11 October 2021). Millions of hives die every year in the world due to the use of pesticides, a problem that affects the food security of the planet since a third of the food for humans requires pollination by bees and bumblebees and that Colombian scientists seek stop. To stop the decline of these insects, researchers from the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the Universidad del Rosario in BogotÃ¡ developed a superfood that protects them from the negative effects of pesticides. EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda