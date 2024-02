Puigdemont rieletto presidente del Consiglio Repubblica catalana

epa06498007 Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont gathers with his parliamentary group for a working session at President Park Hotel in Brussels, Belgium, 05 February 2018. Puidgemont has gathered deputies of his party 'Junts per Catalunya' (lit.: Together for Catalonia') to discuss on how to unprevent him from being elected as Catalan Parliament leader. Spain's Constitutional Court on 27 January 2018 announced that Catalonia's fugitive former regional president Puigdemont must return to Spain if he wants to be elected in the investiture debate, as a preventive turn out to avoid the Catalan Parliament from electing him without being present at the Chamber. The Court also recalled that Puigdemont would need a judicial permission, despite his presence at the Chamber, as there is still a warrant order in force. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ