Puigdemont è a Barcellona, scortato verso il Parlamento
AA
MADRID, 08 AGO - L'ex governatore della Catalogna Carles Puigdemont è a Barcellona, dove, scortato da altri politici indipendentisti, ha raggiunto un palco allestito a poche centinaia di metri dal Parlamento regionale. Puigdemont era atteso da diverse centinaia di simpatizzanti. "Oggi sono qui per ricordare che siamo ancora qui", ha detto una volta presa la parola, "non abbiamo diritto a rinunciare, perché il diritto all'autodeterminazione è dei popoli".
