Pubblicata la lista dei criminali più ricercati dell'Ecuador

epa11261588 President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, participates in a ceremony in which the Carondelet Presidential Palace received the 'Blue Shield' emblem from UNESCO, which identifies it as a cultural heritage protected in the face of an armed conflict in Quito, Ecuador, 05 April 2024. Protected under the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property, this emblematic colonial building of Ecuador is protected as a cultural heritage and historical memory of the country. EPA/JOSE JACOME