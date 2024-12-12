Protezione civile Gaza, '25 morti in raid israeliano a Nuseirat'
epa11761601 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 07 December 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 25 Palestinians were killed after Israeli airstrikes in Al Nuseirat camp. More than 45,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
STRISCIA DI GAZA, 12 DIC - Almeno 25 persone sono state uccise in un raid aereo israeliano che stasera ha colpito un edificio pieno di sfollati nel campo profughi di Nuseirat, nella parte centrale della Striscia di Gaza: lo dicono i soccorritori della Protezione civile palestinese, che parlano anche di almeno 50 feriti.
