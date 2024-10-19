Protezione civile di Gaza, 33 i morti nell'attacco a Jabalya
epa11339511 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 14 May 2024. The Israeli military stated on 14 May, that Israeli troops 'expanded' their activity in the area of Jabalia overnight, and conducted 'targeted operations' in the area. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 19 OTT - La Protezione civile della Striscia di Gaza ha aggiornato il bilancio dell'attacco israeliano a Jabalya: 33 i morti, e decine di feriti. Un precedente bilancio parlava di 30 morti e oltre 50 feriti, tra cui donne e bambini. Il campo profughi di Jabalya, nel nord di Gaza, è stato attaccato senza sosta nell'ultima settimana
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti