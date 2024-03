Proteste su chiusura di Telam, 'siamo giornalisti non militanti'

epa11199151 People attend a demonstration called by workers of the state news agency Telam to show their rejection of its closure by order of the Executive, outside the agency's offices in the San Telmo neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 04 March 2024. After the Argentinian President announced the closure of the state news agency Telam, the website appeared as a "page under reconstruction" and the door to the headquarters appeared fenced. The workers gathered in a symbolic 'hug' to defend the public media, which, throughout the weekend, received the support of the national and international journalistic world. The banners read 'We defend TELAM'. EPA/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA